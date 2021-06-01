Kodagu doctor writes to Health Minister suggesting use of Ivermectin to treat COVID patients

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A retired surgeon from Kodagu has written to the Union Health Minister suggesting the drug Ivermectin as a safe and economical medicine to treat COVID patients.

Dr Kavery Nambisan is a retired surgeon who completed her surgical training in England and FRCS in London. She is currently running a private clinic in the rural part of Ponnampet in Kodagu and has now written to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to endorse Ivermectin as an early treatment for COVID. She explained that Ivermectin was largely used in India a few years ago as a deworming tablet and has proven effective to treat COVID now.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it must be noted, has been categorical in disapproving the drug's use, stating that they have "not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses)".

The World Health Organisation too has recommended that ivermectin must only be used for COVID-19 treatment within clinical trials.

Dr Kavery though disagrees. “A scientist in Australia conducted an in vitro study last year and published a paper on how Ivermectin is an effective drug to treat COVID-19. This was practically followed by a doctor in Bangladesh and the drug proved to be effective. An Indian origin doctor in South Africa, Dr Shankara Chetty, has treated over 4000 COVID patients successfully with Ivermectin,” she told The New Indian Express.

The doctor confirmed that the drug has been approved by ICMR and AIIMS Delhi. She added that the states of Orissa, Goa and Uttar Pradesh are largely using Ivermectin as an early treatment for COVID patients.

“From last October, I have treated rural COVID patients in Kodagu with Ivermectin. The minute the patient shows signs and is suspected to be infected with COVID, the Ivermectin course was started. Whenever a patient who tested positive approached me, I prescribed the entire family of the patient with a course of Ivermectin to stop the spread of COVID,” she said.

In her letter to the Health Minister, Dr Kavery has stated that Ivermectin, particularly in the early stages of the disease, is highly effective and very safe as it does not have any side effects. "It is safer than any antibiotic currently in use and it is cheap," she has written.

She affirmed that more than 20 large clinical, peer-reviewed trials around the world have shown that the drug Ivermectin reduces virus multiplication effectively in 74% of patients and prevents second or inflammatory stage. "Even if an Ivermectin user gets COVID, it will be a mild attack and not serious," she has affirmed in the letter.

She has analyzed that the vaccination drive across the country will take another eight to ten months to witness completion, during which the unprotected population will continue to get infected and transmit the disease.

"The repeated mutations will lead to a cycle of repeated vaccinations and booster and India will remain in the pandemic mode for many years. The use of Ivermectin will reduce COVID infections, transmission, virus mutations and death. It is only among the very few who reach the second stage of the disease that we need to do blood tests and give a short course of low-dose steroid and anticoagulant. The percentage of patients that will need hospital admission, oxygen and critical care will be greatly reduced with the use of Ivermectin," she has written.

She has requested the Health Minister to take a decisive step and make the use of Ivermectin mandatory in the early stages of the disease.