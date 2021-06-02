STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

25 years later, ‘accidental PM’ Deve Gowda still a powerhouse

Celebrating this moment in history, the JDS on Tuesday launched a blitzkrieg of activities, with an eye on the 2023 election in Karnataka, and the bigger power game in 2024.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 25 years after JDS leader HD Deve Gowda ascended the Prime Minister’s seat — on June 1, 1996 — the party is celebrating the event, hoping to revive and reinvent the regional outfit. Gowda (88), one of two prime ministers from this side of the Vindhyas, and Karnataka’s kingmaker even today, had been catapulted into the top post after P V Narasimha Rao of the Congress failed to garner the numbers, as also Atal Behari Vajpayee of the BJP. Vajpayee had been sworn in Prime Minister, but fell short of numbers and resigned after 13 days. It was the United Front, a coalition of regional parties, which went on to form the government. 

Celebrating this moment in history, the JDS on Tuesday launched a blitzkrieg of activities, with an eye on the 2023 election in Karnataka, and the bigger power game in 2024. JDS leaders said that with the BJP’s performance slipping and the Congress failing to catch up, they smell an opportunity for another coalition in 2024, where the JDS could play a key role, just as it did in 1996. Gowda, who spoke exclusively to TNIE, said, “There is a possibility of a coalition in 2024, and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee could play a role.’’  

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is the prime mover behind the activities. “We will have the ‘abhiyan’ for 25 days, till June 25, where important persons, politicians and journalists will recall the achievements and their memories of former PM Mr Deve Gowda and his tenure. Many youngsters do not know HD Deve Gowda and his contribution to the nation,’’ Kumaraswamy said. “We will follow it up with a series of activities on April 21 next year, when he demitted office.” 

The party will be playing the ‘Mannina Maga’ card, highlighting the fact that the panche clad, ragi mudde eating farmer was the only Kannadiga to become Prime Minister. Kumaraswamy recalled how the “accidental PM” had helped mop up Rs 30,000 crore black money, a stupendous feat in those days. He had many plans to bring back black money from foreign banks, but his government collapsed after differences with Congress leader Sitaram Kesari.

The JDS hopes to keep the momentum going till the Karnataka elections. “We want to come to power on our own strength in 2023. The people have given both BJP and Congress a chance, we are requesting them to give our party a chance. I have a five-point programme, Pancha Ratna, which will benefit people immensely,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidental PM JDS HD Deve Gowda 2024 elections
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp