STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Active Covid cases drop, but death rate still high in Karnataka

With the drastic increase in the number of discharges and the sharp drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases in the state has been dropping consistently.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

People of the Agarwal Samaj wait to get their Covid-19 vaccination in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of active cases in Karnataka dropped to below 3 lakh cases, bringing the state to second position in the country, while Tamil Nadu tops the list. Around mi-May, Karnataka had become number one in the country with the highest number of active cases.

With the drastic increase in the number of discharges and the sharp drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases in the state has been dropping consistently. The active cases on May 18 was the highest at 6.03 lakhs, after which it consistently started to decline. By May 25, the active cases were 4.24 lakh and on May 30, there was a further drop to 3.42 lakh cases. On Tuesday, the active cases further dropped to 2,98,299. 

The state recorded 14,304 new cases on Tuesday with 29,271 discharges and 464 deaths. The total positives are now 26,18,735. Though the active cases have been dropping while there is an increase in the number of daily discharges, the number of deaths in the state has consistently been hovering around 400 every day. 

Karnataka is second in the country with 29,554 deaths after Maharashtra, which has reported 96,198 deaths so far. The mortality rate has also been going up in the state. As on May 24, with 529 deaths in a single day, the mortality rate was 1.05 per cent. However, by May 27, with 476 deaths, it increased to 1.08 per cent and by May 31, there was a further increase to 1.12 per cent  with 464 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 covid deaths Covid cases
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp