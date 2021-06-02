Active Covid cases drop, but death rate still high in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of active cases in Karnataka dropped to below 3 lakh cases, bringing the state to second position in the country, while Tamil Nadu tops the list. Around mi-May, Karnataka had become number one in the country with the highest number of active cases.

With the drastic increase in the number of discharges and the sharp drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases in the state has been dropping consistently. The active cases on May 18 was the highest at 6.03 lakhs, after which it consistently started to decline. By May 25, the active cases were 4.24 lakh and on May 30, there was a further drop to 3.42 lakh cases. On Tuesday, the active cases further dropped to 2,98,299.

The state recorded 14,304 new cases on Tuesday with 29,271 discharges and 464 deaths. The total positives are now 26,18,735. Though the active cases have been dropping while there is an increase in the number of daily discharges, the number of deaths in the state has consistently been hovering around 400 every day.

Karnataka is second in the country with 29,554 deaths after Maharashtra, which has reported 96,198 deaths so far. The mortality rate has also been going up in the state. As on May 24, with 529 deaths in a single day, the mortality rate was 1.05 per cent. However, by May 27, with 476 deaths, it increased to 1.08 per cent and by May 31, there was a further increase to 1.12 per cent with 464 deaths.