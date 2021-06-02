STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of monsoon, BSY takes stock of agro scene

Officials at the district level have been asked to make preparations to deal with any flood-like situation.

Published: 02nd June 2021

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the monsoon set to hit Karnataka in the next week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday took stock of the preparedness to assist farmers, by ensuring the availability of seeds and fertilisers.After the meeting, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said rainfall in the state in the past three months has been much better compared to the same period last year, and good rain is expected in the next three months.

“In the next five to six days, the monsoon is likely to enter Karnataka and sowing activities will start shortly. In some parts in Mysuru region, sowing has already started,” Patil said. He said there is adequate stock of seeds, fertilisers and also, issues related to DAP supplies are resolved. Farm equipment is being provided to farmers on rent by 690 farm equipment centres.

The CM informed that as part of the relief package announced recently, Rs 15.23 crore was transferred to accounts of 36,327 horticulture and floriculture farmers. He also directed officials to release Rs 250 crore to clear dues towards agriculture produce procured under the minimum support price (MSP) last year. It is part of Rs 1,067 crore dues for the produce procured under MSP last year.Officials at the district level have been asked to make preparations to deal with any flood-like situation.

