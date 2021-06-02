STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devadurga MLA Shivanagowda Naik launches mass feeding programme

Pontiffs of a number of mutts, Raichur DCR Venkateshkumar and SP Prakash Nikkam were also present.

Shri Budi Basaveshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Gabbur offers puja to the vans carrying food to various gram panchayats

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: Anna Daana (mass feeding) is yeoman’s service to mankind, and Devadurga MLA K Shivanagowda Naik should be appreciated for feeding thousands of people of Devadurga taluk, Raichur MP Raja Amareshwara Naik said here at Devadurga recently. Inaugurating the Anna Dasoha programme organised by Shivanagowda Naik, he said this feeding programme taken up by the MLA should become an inspiration for politicians and other philanthropists.

Talking about the programme, Shivanagowda Naik said his mother is his inspiration, and it is she who had asked him to feed people who were genuinely in distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is true that giving food to starving people is a service to God, the MLA said.Naik said he would provide 1,250 food packets to each of the 33 Gram Panchayats of Devadurga taluk every day for one month, and 24 vans would take the food to the villages. He said that providing food to patients, doctors and medical staff of 46 hospitals (including private hospitals) of the taluk had commenced on May 14.

The Devadurga MLA said his followers and well-wishers have already distributed masks to 25,000 people in Manvi, Sirwar and Lingsugur taluks. In the coming days, it is proposed to distribute masks and provide food in Yadgir, Surpur, Gangavathi, Shahpur, Kustagi and Kanakagiri for one month.Shri Budi Basaveshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Gabbur offered puja to the vans carrying food to various Gram Panchayats. Pontiffs of a number of mutts, Raichur DCR Venkateshkumar and SP Prakash Nikkam were also present.

