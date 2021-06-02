Greens fret over works on MP DK Suresh’s property near Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Conservationists and locals are worried about ongoing construction work on private land abutting Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS), especially so as it is going on in full swing even during the lockdown. Though the construction is on private land, work and constant movement of vehicles has been creating much disturbance on this forest patch. Conservationists and locals state that illegal sand mining is also happening in the guise of construction work, which will have a long lasting impact on the sensitive wildlife corridor and river course.

The property in contention belongs to Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of KPCC President DK Shivakumar. Suresh has 30 acres of private land abutting CWS in Hale Kote in R Shivanahalli village, of Uyamballi hobli of Ramanagar district. Forest officials told TNIE: “At present, a compound wall is being constructed, but we don’t know what is going to come up as no permission has been sought and no information shared.”

The officials said they were unable to control the movement of vehicles, including heavy-duty vehicles passing through the forest patch, as the work is on private land. Department officials added: “When there is right of way for villagers in private lands, vehicles also cannot be restricted. Wildlife movement is getting hampered but since it belongs to a leader on private area, we are helpless.”Reacting to the construction,

Suresh said: “I am having a compound wall constructed on my property, to keep elephants and wild boar at bay. I want to take up agriculture and horticulture. M-sand is being used for construction.”