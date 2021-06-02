STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Greens fret over works on MP DK Suresh’s property near Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Wildlife movement is getting hampered but since it belongs to a leader on private area, we are helpless.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Conservationists and locals are worried about ongoing construction work on private land abutting Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS), especially so as it is going on in full swing even during the lockdown. Though the construction is on private land, work and constant movement of vehicles has been creating much disturbance on this forest patch. Conservationists and locals state that illegal sand mining is also happening in the guise of construction work, which will have a long lasting impact on the sensitive wildlife corridor and river course. 

The property in contention belongs to Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of KPCC President DK Shivakumar. Suresh has 30 acres of private land abutting CWS in Hale Kote in R Shivanahalli village, of Uyamballi hobli of Ramanagar district. Forest officials told TNIE: “At present, a compound wall is being constructed, but we don’t know what is going to come up as no permission has been sought and no information shared.”

The officials said they were unable to control the movement of vehicles, including heavy-duty vehicles passing through the forest patch, as the work is on private land. Department officials added: “When there is right of way for villagers in private lands, vehicles also cannot be restricted. Wildlife movement is getting hampered but since it belongs to a leader on private area, we are helpless.”Reacting to the construction,

Suresh said: “I am having a compound wall constructed on my property, to keep elephants and wild boar at bay. I want to take up agriculture and horticulture. M-sand is being used for construction.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary illegal sand mining DK Suresh
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp