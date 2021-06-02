STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka lockdown likely to be extended beyond June 7, hints Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that Covid cases had not come under control in rural areas compelling the Government to consider extending the lockdown albeit with some relaxations.

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted at extending the lockdown currently in effect in Karnataka beyond June 7. 

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BS Yediyurappa said that Covid cases had not come under control in rural areas compelling the Government to consider extending the lockdown albeit with some relaxations.

Yediyurappa will chair two key meetings on Wednesday evening - one with the newly appointed technical advisory committee on possible third wave of Covid and later with officials and ministers in charge of Covid management.

"Corona cases haven't fallen in villages yet. We will decide on extending lockdown this evening. Some relaxations will be given to businesses like industrial exports. We will discuss what else can be relaxed in the evening meeting," he said.

The chief minister's statements comes at a time the cabinet is divided over extending or suspending the current lockdown. While the lockdown is expected to be extended beyond June 7, especially with respect to interdistrict travel, the unlock is expected to be in a phased manner spread over few weeks.

