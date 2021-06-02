STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third Covid wave: Karnataka to start genome sequencing of children

Meanwhile, seven genomic labs will be established across the state to study the mutated strains found in the second wave.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has started collecting samples of children infected with Covid-19 for genome sequencing. The neuro-virology lab at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which conducts genome sequencing as part of the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), will analyse the samples to check for variants of the virus and the serology for anti-Covid antibodies in infected children.

Dr V Ravi, renowned virologist and nodal officer for Genomic Confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, said, “The samples will soon start coming. We will look at children representing four groups and the samples fitting those criteria will be sequenced.”The samples, according to Dr Ravi, will be collected from those children who have tested positive and are severely infected. They should also either be international travellers, from clusters or breakthrough infections and should have severe symptoms.  

As in adults, severe paediatric Covid-19 cases have been documented more frequently in children with conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, immuno-suppression or other high-risk traits or conditions, explains Dr Dr Srikanta J T, Consultant - Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital.  

Several countries have done studies on the genome samples collected in children and found that high prevalence is usually of whichever virus has been circulating amongst the adult population in that city or state, said noted virologist Dr Jacob John, former Professor at the CMC Institute, Vellore.  

Paediatric wards in all dist hospitals

To prepare for a possible third wave, the State Government has decided to set up paediatric wards in all district hospitals. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that a dedicated 70-80-bed paediatric ward will be set up in all district hospitals. Additional paediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff. He said that till 19 years of age, children should be treated in consultation with paediatricians and awareness should be created regarding this.  

Meanwhile, seven genomic labs will be established across the state to study the mutated strains found in the second wave. These labs will come up at five medical colleges, Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru and Vijayapura District Hospital. This study will help understand the virus better and for development of better medicine and treatment protocol.

