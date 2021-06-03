STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Doctor attacked after boy’s death, 4 arrested

Some locals, who noticed the badly injured doctor, rushed him to a private hospital in Shivamogga where he is said to be out of danger.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Tarikere police have arrested four people for waylaying and brutally assaulting a doctor of a private hospital in Tarikere town on Monday, over the death of a family member. Dr Deepak (58), who runs Basaveshwara Hospital in the town, was returning home on his bicycle after hospital duty on May 31 when he was waylaid, manhandled and beaten with dangerous weapons. He was left bleeding on the roadside.

Some locals, who noticed the badly injured doctor, rushed him to a private hospital in Shivamogga where he is said to be out of danger. The arrested are Venugopal, Nithin, Venkatesh and another minor, all residents of Tarikere town in the district. Venugopal’s nine-year-old nephew Bhuvan was admitted in Dr Deepak’s Basaveshwara Hospital on May 25 and was being treated for dengue. Since the boy’s condition worsened on May 27, the doctor suggested to the family to shift him to a hospital in Shivamogga. But the boy died in the hospital on May 29 without responding to treatment

.Suspecting medical negligence in the death of his nephew, Venugopal and his three accomplices brutally attacked Dr Deepak. The Tarikere police have registered the case under various sections of IPC including attempt to murder.Meanwhile, members of the resident medical officers’ association have condemned the incident and sought stringent action against the culprits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarikere
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp