Doctor attacked after boy’s death, 4 arrested

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Tarikere police have arrested four people for waylaying and brutally assaulting a doctor of a private hospital in Tarikere town on Monday, over the death of a family member. Dr Deepak (58), who runs Basaveshwara Hospital in the town, was returning home on his bicycle after hospital duty on May 31 when he was waylaid, manhandled and beaten with dangerous weapons. He was left bleeding on the roadside.

Some locals, who noticed the badly injured doctor, rushed him to a private hospital in Shivamogga where he is said to be out of danger. The arrested are Venugopal, Nithin, Venkatesh and another minor, all residents of Tarikere town in the district. Venugopal’s nine-year-old nephew Bhuvan was admitted in Dr Deepak’s Basaveshwara Hospital on May 25 and was being treated for dengue. Since the boy’s condition worsened on May 27, the doctor suggested to the family to shift him to a hospital in Shivamogga. But the boy died in the hospital on May 29 without responding to treatment

.Suspecting medical negligence in the death of his nephew, Venugopal and his three accomplices brutally attacked Dr Deepak. The Tarikere police have registered the case under various sections of IPC including attempt to murder.Meanwhile, members of the resident medical officers’ association have condemned the incident and sought stringent action against the culprits.