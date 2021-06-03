STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Minister R Ashoka immerses ashes of over 500 Covid victims in Cauvery

The State Government is sharing the pain of those who lost their loved ones.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka performs the asthi visarjan of Covid-19 victims in the Cauvery river near Belakawadi village in Malavalli taluk | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In order to ensure dignity in death for those who succumbed to Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday immersed the ashes of more than 500 such victims in the Cauvery river. He was accompanied by Minister Narayana Gowda and MLA Annadani, while immersing the ashes as per Hindu tradition in front of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple near Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk.

“Today, we are immersing the ashes of 560 unclaimed Covid-19 victims. This initiative was taken up as we believe in giving a respectable farewell to all those who died of Covid-19. We immersed the ashes as per Hindu traditions. It is sad that the families could not collect the ashes due to various reasons. The State Government is sharing the pain of those who lost their loved ones. It is an emotional issue,” Ashoka said.

He also expressed anguish over bodies floating in the Ganga and birds feeding on them.Meanwhile, KPCC working president R Druvanarayan criticised Ashoka for immersing the ashes of unclaimed Covid-19 victims and accused the State Government of failing to handle the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims Cauvery R Ashoka covid deaths COVID 19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp