Minister R Ashoka immerses ashes of over 500 Covid victims in Cauvery

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In order to ensure dignity in death for those who succumbed to Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday immersed the ashes of more than 500 such victims in the Cauvery river. He was accompanied by Minister Narayana Gowda and MLA Annadani, while immersing the ashes as per Hindu tradition in front of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple near Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk.

“Today, we are immersing the ashes of 560 unclaimed Covid-19 victims. This initiative was taken up as we believe in giving a respectable farewell to all those who died of Covid-19. We immersed the ashes as per Hindu traditions. It is sad that the families could not collect the ashes due to various reasons. The State Government is sharing the pain of those who lost their loved ones. It is an emotional issue,” Ashoka said.

He also expressed anguish over bodies floating in the Ganga and birds feeding on them.Meanwhile, KPCC working president R Druvanarayan criticised Ashoka for immersing the ashes of unclaimed Covid-19 victims and accused the State Government of failing to handle the pandemic.