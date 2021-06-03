STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recovery rate shoots up, five Karnataka districts clock more than 92%

Door-to-door survey, early treatment helped in faster recovery, say health officials
 

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker measures the body temperature of a patient at a Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of daily discharges of Covid-19 patients seeing an increase, the State’s recovery rate too has been improving, touching 87.47 per cent on Wednesday. Five districts - Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Bagalkot - have done better than the state average, registering more than 92 per cent recovery rate. According to the State War Room data, Bidar has the highest recovery rate of 96.95 per cent followed by Kalaburagi (95.75 per cent), Vijayapura (92.91 per cent), Yadgir and Bagalkot (93.29 per cent each). This is a significant jump from what was recorded in the first week of May. On May 8, Bidar’s recovery rate was 78.22 per cent, Bagalkot (74.62 per cent), Vijayapura (84.58 per cent), Yadgir (72.51 per cent) and Kalaburagi (72.35 per cent). 

Meanwhile, Kodagu 90.09 per cent and Mandya (90.04 per cent) are the two other districts with a high recovery rate.“When we started seeing more cases, we decided to take up a door-to-door survey. When the health officials noticed people with symptoms during the survey, they tested them immediately and provided them with home isolation kits, which had medicines like Ivermectin, calcium and zinc tablets along with paracetamol. We advised the patients to start with the medication even before their Covid-19 test results came out. With these measures, we noticed that many patients recovered faster. this helped in increasing the recovery rate,” reasoned Bagalkot District Health Officer Dr Ananth Desai. The authorities concerned also ensured that there was no shortage of oxygen or drugs. “Giving the right kind of treatment at the right time helped in early recoveries,” he added.  

Kalaburagi DHO Dr Sharama Basappa Ganajalakhed said that earlier, while the district saw cases in urban areas, it started to rise in the hinterland in the second wave. “We roped in ASHA workers to identify and test cases in rural areas. We constituted a village task force to keep a tab on Covid-positive patients. Those in serious condition were sent to hospitals. Also, a team was set up to check on those in home isolation. Doctors would call patients in home isolation and check on their status. Also, the lockdown helped in controlling the spread of infection. We also identified villages with high positivity rate and increased testing. Tests were also conducted in villages with zero cases,” he said.

Death toll crosses 30,000-mark
Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 30,000 deaths with 463 more people succumbing to Covid-19 taking the total death tally to 30,017. Meanwhile, the state recorded 16,387 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21,199 discharges. With this the total Covid-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 26,35,122 and the total discharges at 23,12,060. There are 2,93,024 active cases as on Wednesday. 

