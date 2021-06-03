STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Third Covid wave: Task force to submit readiness report in a week

Assuring full support to the State Government, Dr Shetty said a report on all the requirements will be submitted to the government within a week.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Devi Shetty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday chaired the first meeting with the newly-formed task force on the possible third wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka. The task force, headed by renowned cardiologist and health entrepreneur Dr Devi Shetty, will help the government prepare for the third wave in Karnataka that is estimated to hit in October-November this year. 

Assuring full support to the State Government, Dr Shetty said a report on all the requirements will be submitted to the government within a week. “Precautionary measures required to be taken to tackle the third wave, infrastructure that needs to be enhanced and built, estimation of required human resource, training, medicines and treatment procedures were discussed at the meeting. Dr Devi Shetty has assured that the task force will submit its report on these issues within a week,” read a statement from the Chief Minister’s office. 

The task force is in addition to the already existing Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, headed by Dr M K Sudarshan. The 13-member task force to assist the government on the third-wave preparations is expected to provide routine inputs and recommendations. Considering that experts believe children will be more affected in the third wave, paediatricians have also been made part of the task force. The government has already announced setting up of paediatric Covid-19 wards as part of preparatory measures to tackle the possible third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Third Covid wave
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp