Ensure no shortage of black fungus drug: HC 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed both the State and Union Governments to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug required to treat mucormycosis or black fungus cases in Karnataka. The court also directed the State Government to place before it the details of number of black fungus cases reported in Bengaluru Urban and other districts during the next hearing on June 10. A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order. A letter was addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate Ravindra on the shortage of the injection needed to treat black fungus cases reported across the state.

The court noted in the order that the advocate had pointed out that there was acute shortage of the injection. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi assured that the State Government will immediately look into the matter. To a query, Navadagi said that about 160 cases of black fungus cases have been reported in the state. Additional Solicitor General of India MB Nargund said that the Centre is totally dependent on the import of the drug and it has received the same.