Schools in Karnataka may reopen on July 1

Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP said that schools should open in a staggered manner, and classes on alternate days would be a more structured approach. 

Published: 04th June 2021

S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the focus of the education department remains on holding board examinations, officials are still working out the reopening schedule for the next academic year. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the academic year will begin for primary and high schools on June 15. Now, with the state announcing an extension of the lockdown, the schedule seems doubtful. 

As per sources, the department is also contemplating a July 1 reopening. A proposal with two options for reopening has been sent to the government -- June 15 and July 1. Approval from the government is awaited. The Vidyagama programme, which was devised for the previous year, too looks unlikely, sources said. Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP said that schools should open in a staggered manner, and classes on alternate days would be a more structured approach. 

Last year, Vidyagama was criticised for its unscientific implementation, with teachers and students holding classes outdoors, which is not a congenial atmosphere, with passersby always a hindrance to smooth conduct of classes. Keeping an eye on the unstructured programme was also a hurdle, as cases were reported about students gathering in large groups. 

“Considering that most people should be vaccinated in the coming days, Vidyagama is not needed. The department needs to have multiple alternative plans to start schooling,” Niranjanaradhya added. In case classes start on July 1, teachers should be called in for an orientation as the academic year will not be of the same nature as earlier. 

Should classes start by June 15, the department is looking at options such as online classes, YouTube and telecasting classes on Doordarshan. A policy is being finalised, following discussion with a round of experts. “Schedule for resumption of classes should follow the minister’s decision on exams,” said another source.

