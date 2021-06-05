24 children orphaned due to Covid in Karnataka, says govt

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of children orphaned in the state, after losing both their parents to Covid-19, has gone up to 24 from 18. Raichur district has the maximum number of such children (4). As on May 31, there were 18 Covid orphans in the state and the number has increased to 24 on June 3.

According to sources, 4 children have lost both their parents to Covid in Raichur, followed by 3 in Bagalkot. While Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Bidar, Belagavi and Gadag have 2 such kids each, Kolar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Ramanagara have 1 Covid- orphan each. Of the 24 children, 12 are siblings. They have been handed over to their extended families by Child Welfare Committees. “The CWCs will monitor them,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle met the children and their extended families through video conference on Wednesday and assured them of full support.Jolle, along with senior IAS officer and nodal officer for Covid-impacted children, Mohan Raj and Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Pallavi Akurathi, informed them that the State has launched “Bala Seva”, a programme for children orphaned due to Covid, and the government order on the same will be issued soon.