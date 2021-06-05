STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

24 children orphaned due to Covid in Karnataka, says govt

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle met the children and their extended families through video conference on Wednesday and assured them of full support.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Adoption, orphan

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of children orphaned in the state, after losing both their parents to Covid-19, has gone up to 24 from 18. Raichur district has the maximum number of such children (4). As on May 31, there were 18 Covid orphans in the state and the number has increased to 24 on June 3.

According to sources, 4 children have lost both their parents to Covid in Raichur, followed by 3 in Bagalkot. While Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Bidar, Belagavi and Gadag have 2 such kids each, Kolar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Ramanagara have 1 Covid- orphan each. Of the 24 children, 12 are siblings. They have been handed over to their extended families by Child Welfare Committees. “The CWCs will monitor them,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle met the children and their extended families through video conference on Wednesday and assured them of full support.Jolle, along with senior IAS officer and nodal officer for Covid-impacted children, Mohan Raj and Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Pallavi Akurathi, informed them that the State has launched “Bala Seva”, a programme for children orphaned due to Covid, and the government order on the same will be issued soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID orphans covid deaths Karnataka
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp