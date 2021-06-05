STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Secy meets warring Mysuru IAS officers Shilpa Nag, Rohini Sindhuri

Rejects resignation letter of Mysuru Corp chief; keeps everyone guessing on outcome of meeting
 

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar at a meeting with warring IAS officers Shilpa Nag and Rohini Sindhuri and district officials in Mysuru on Friday | Express

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag announced her resignation, accusing Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of harassment and high-handedness, State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar rushed to Mysuru on Friday and held a closed-door meeting with the warring IAS officers at the Administrative Training Institute here.

But the outcome of the meeting was kept under wraps and neither the Chief Secretary nor other officials gave any indication about what transpired at the meeting. However, a highly placed source who was present during the meeting, revealed that Shilpa Nag had come with her resignation letter and, when she tried to hand it over to the chief secretary, it was rejected by him.

“No major decision was taken over the issue, but the chief secretary heard both the parties and also gathered details from other senior officials and district-level officers. The main agenda of the day was to review the Covid-19 situation in the district, where this issue was also discussed. When Shilpa Nag approached the Chief Secretary with her letter, he rejected it,” added the source. Shilpa arrived late for the meeting.

The meeting began around 2.30 pm in the presence of senior officers of the district including Regional Commissioner Prakash, DC Rohini Sindhuri, Zilla Panchayat CEO Yogesh, City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and several other senior officers.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Ravi Kumar denied receiving any resignation letter from the MCC Commissioner and walked towards the meeting venue without answering any further questions from the media. Though attempts were made by reporters waiting outside for over two hours till the meeting ended, he remained tight-lipped and straightaway got into his car to visit Covid hospitals and take stock of the situation.

The source also revealed that as Rohini Sindhuri had issued a statement that Shilpa Nag, who was in-charge of CSR funds, had not given a full and proper account of it, a 127-page report about the works done by Mysuru City corporation was submitted to the Chief Secretary. A comprehensive report on various measures that were taken by the corporation and details about various teams constituted to fight the pandemic were also submitted. 

Meanwhile, Shilpa Nag issued an official statement clarifying that DC Rohini Sindhuri had made baseless and misleading statements against her. “The allegation made by the DC that the CSR report was not furnished by me is completely false. The MCC commissioner was appointed as the district nodal officer for CSR funds, based on a May 7 order by the DC herself, and another order was issued on June 1 regarding removal of the MCC commissioner as district nodal head,” she claimed. 

Regional commissioner to submit report on ‘violations’ at DC’s heritage residence in a week

Built in 1894, the serene villa of Jalasannidhi, the official residence of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has now turned into a hotbed of controversy, months after an indoor swimming pool and private gym was constructed on the premises. The Revenue Secretary has asked the Mysuru Regional Commissioner to probe the matter and submit a report in seven days. The order seeking a report was issued on May 31 and marked to complainants JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and his party colleague K V Mallesh who exposed the matter. It is learnt that the regional commissioner will inspect the structure in the coming days and has so far gathered documents over the said project.

