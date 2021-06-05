Monsoon hits Karnataka, races till Ballari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon made its entry into Karnataka on Friday, just a day after it hit Kerala. Racing through the State, it reached up to Ballari on the first day, bringing rain to Bengaluru, interior and coastal parts of the State. The arrival was a day earlier than what was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). That was because the conditions and winds were favourable, said Geeta Agnihotri, IMD -- Bengaluru, director- in-charge.

In just four days of this month, the State has recorded 37.2 mm rainfall as against the normal of 17.3 mm, which is 115 per cent higher. With the monsoon setting in, IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for most parts of north and south-interior Karnataka for the next two days. A red alert too has been issued along coastal areas.

A thunderstorm and lightning warnings have been sounded at isolated places till Sunday. From Monday, rain will reduce, but the thunderstorm activity will continue, Geeta said.Bengaluru had received 9 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Friday and 12.4mm till 8.30 pm. The Kempegowda International Airport had recorded 25.6mm till 5.30 pm. The HAL Airport recorded 41.8mm up to 5.30 pm and 44.2 mm till 8.30 pm.