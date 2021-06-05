Rethink conducting SSLC exams: Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition JDS and Congress have urged the State Government to reconsider its decision on holding SSLC examinations in July as Covid cases continue to be high and the situation is yet to come under control.

‘’It is really insane on the part of the State Government to hold SSLC exams while cancelling the second-year PUC exams in the wake of the prevailing Covid situation,” former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated in a series of tweets.

The government’s decision of cancelling exams for PUC II students should also apply for SSLC students as they are younger and it should immediately withdraw such an irrational decision, he said. ‘’Let the Education Minister focus on making arrangements towards ensuring easy availability of seats in colleges for seven to eight lakh students who will pass out of SSLC,’’ the former CM said.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said it is a big risk to hold SSLC examinations as Covid has still not come under control and children are not vaccinated. “They have decided to cancel second PU examinations and the same logic should also apply for the SSLC examinations,” he said.