Tribals convinced, Chamarajanagar hamlet gets a Covid Care Centre

Panchayat member Guruprasad said the recent rain has further added to the misery of villagers infected with Covid.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

The Covid Care Centre at Jeergey Gadde

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the tribal community refusing to go for Covid tests, vaccination or even move to Covid Care Centres that are located in distant places, an exclusive Covid Care Centre has come  up at Jeergey Gadde, a tribal hamlet in PG Palya panchayat of Hanur taluk.

Tribals who live at Avenemole, Udathi, Mavathur, Hattikane, Hoonamete and other hamlets in the panchayat limits have avoided tests and even run off to the forests to escape health and panchayat authorities. The Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat recently conducted awareness camps and got 40 tribals vaccinated. But after ten tribals, including four children, tested positive and they refused to move to CCCs at Ramapura or Hanur, the ZP started the CCC at Ashram School in Jeergey Gadde. This has helped officials convince tribals to accept treatment and also consider getting themselves vaccinated.

At the 20-bed CCC, officials have made arrangements for food and ensured the presence of health staff 24/7. With the number of tests to be increased over the next few days, those who report positive would be moved to this centre, Panchayat Development Officer Raju said, and added that more beds will be added if required.Chamarajanagar ZP CEO B H Naryana Rao said he and panchayat officials went door-to-door at these hamlets to convince tribals to take swab tests and vaccines. “They have started responding and they want the CCC with all facilities and treatment,” he added.

At Somnahalli in Gundlupet taluk, panchayat members have taken the initiative and converted a school into an isolation centre. They have purchased ten cots, beds, blankets and other necessities, and reserved five beds each for men and women. It can be used by those who cannot isolate themselves at their homes.

Panchayat member Guruprasad said the recent rain has further added to the misery of villagers infected with Covid. Asha workers and nursing staff have been requested to take care of the villagers who move to the isolation centre. The facility will help people from six villages as many hesitate to go to a CCC in towns, he added.Rao said he visited Somnahalli and advised panchayat members to improve lighting, bathrooms and toilets before throwing it open to the public.

