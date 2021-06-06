STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi: Shri Ram Sena Hindustan providing smooth last journey to Covid victims

Published: 06th June 2021 04:10 AM

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It is in times of trial and tribulation that heroes are born. In Belagavi, a young and brave team has taken on the toughest of jobs -- cremation and burial of Covid patients. The pandemic has thrown up a queer situation, where the Covid dead are treated as untouchable by families, friends and even life partners.

The fear of infection overshadows a dignified farewell, and families often hand over the body to municipal authorities or social organisations. These youngsters -- members of Shri Ram Sena Hindustan -- have cremated 178 bodies so far, and have been providing this service since April 2020.

Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, they perform the last rites as best they can. The team of ten  -- Sachin Patil, Sudesh Late, Papu Shinde, Preetesh Malkache, Prajwal Kittwadkar, Vittal Kokitkar, Nagesh Redkar, Daulat Kanbarkar and Vinayak Pujari, led by Shankar Patil -- is just a phone call away, and ready 24/7 with PPE kits, face masks, shields and gloves, to help in the hour of crisis.

They also provide free ambulance service, and have even cared for patients with mild and moderate infection in a home, with the help of four doctors. The team does not accept funds, save for the expense of PPE kits and masks.

