STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Experts favour graded unlocking, mass vaccination in Karnataka to stop COVID third wave

Unlike last year, when the Union Government released guidelines to lift curbs, this time, the State Government itself will have to frame rules.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop motorists at a checkpoint during the state-wide lockdown in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the state has extended the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, experts have opined that while unlocking, the government should focus on lifting the curbs in a phased, graded and time-bound manner.

They also said that if the unlock is carried out effectively, then the third wave will not even hit a peak.

The State Government recently extended the lockdown till June 14 after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 suggested lifting of curbs only after the test positivity rate (TPR) falls below 5 per cent and the cases fall below 5,000.

A conference to address a safe and effective approach to unlock the state was organised by ‘SAGE (Societal Action Group of Experts) to Combat Covid-19 Calamity in Karnataka’ on Saturday.

Experts felt that all aspects should be considered while unlocking.

Unlike last year, when the Union Government released guidelines to lift curbs, this time, the State Government itself will have to frame rules.

TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan, who was part of the conference, said, “The factors that need to be focused on are closed spaces which include cafeterias, pubs and bars, cinema halls, shopping malls, offices, factories, places of worship, schools and educational institutions. These are places where the risk of infection is high. Larger congregations like political rallies, fairs and festivals should be avoided. We further need to see how to unlock places — with 30%, 50% , 70% occupancy. Night curfew needs to be implemented as most of the pubs are open overnight and there is crowding.”

Meanwhile, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, pointed out that contact tracing and testing are not done adequately in Bengaluru as the city faces manpower crunch to carry out these processes efficiently.

He also said that vaccination was important to reduce the number of cases.

“Vaccination and proper containment strategies alone helped other countries to curb Covid-19. It is not just a lockdown. We need to carry out mass vaccination. If the majority of the population is not vaccinated by November, then the third wave will certainly hit Bengaluru,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unlock lockdown COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp