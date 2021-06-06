IAS feud: Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag shunted from Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a new twist to the ongoing IAS vs IAS spat and the long tussle between Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and elected representatives in Mysuru, Sindhuri was transferred to the Muzrai department as commissioner, the post which she held earlier.

In her place, 2009-batch IAS officer Dr Bagadi Goutham, who earlier served as Chikkamagaluru DC and was with the commercial taxes department as additional commissioner, has been posted as Mysuru DC.

The government did not spare Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who went public with her allegation of highhandedness against Sindhuri. She has been transferred as director (e-governance) RDPR, Bengaluru. On Friday, she was berated by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar for going to the press against Sindhuri without raising a formal complaint with her superiors.

Mysuru corpn gets new chief

Lakshmikanth Reddy, who was serving as MD of Karnataka, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, has been posted in her place. The transfer ends a controversial tenure for Sindhuri as she faced allegations over pandemic management in rural areas, Covid expenditure and her handling of Nag. She had also been accused of constructing a swimming pool in her official residence.

In other transfers, the government posted P Rajendra Cholan as Bescom MD, moving out Rajesh Gowda MB. Rajendra will, however, continue to serve as the special commissioner of Health and IT at the BBMP as additional charge. Rajesh Gowda has not been given any posting. Meanwhile, Dayananda K A, who was the commissioner of Muzrai Depar tment, has been posted as Special Commissioner (Administration) at BBMP.