Karnataka to cap black fungus treatment cost at private hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to cap the price for treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) at private hospitals, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said. The state has so far reported 1,784 cases of the infection and 62 recoveries.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Dr C V Raman General Hospital on Saturday, Dr Sudhakar said 1,564 people are still being treated for black fungus. “About two to three weeks of treatment is necessary and it takes about five to six weeks for complete recovery. Sixty-two people have recovered and unfortunately, 111 have succumbed to black fungus,” he said.

He said mucormycosis treatment was being provided free of cost at government facilities. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the treatment cost will be borne by the government, he said, adding that the state is also considering to include the treatment under the Ayushman Bharath-Arogya Karnataka scheme.

On Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat black fungus, the minister said 9,750 vials of the medicine has been allocated to the state by the Union Government, and 8,860 vials were received on Friday. “We have so far received 18,650 vials of Amphotericin-B of which 8,860 vials have been given to government hospitals and 9,740 to private hospitals,” he added. “Post-Covid centres are being set up in hospitals to monitor and treat patients with post-Covid complications. Doctors are also being trained in this regard,” he said.