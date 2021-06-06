Koppal: Shift to Covid Care Centres from home isolation, get Rs 2,000

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: As many as 1,337 Covid patients are still under home isolation in Koppal district, despite officials pleading with them to get admitted to Covid Care Centres to avoid other members of their families getting infected.

At Chikamadinal, Gram Panchayat chief Tippanna Gaddi is offering a cash incentive of Rs 2,000 to patients to get admitted to the CCC at the village. The panchayat covers Gouripura, Basarihal, Muslapur and Chikkamadinal villages. It comes under Kanakagiri taluk.

Officials had to plead with patients under home isolation to get admitted to CCCs. That is why the cash incentive is being offered, said Tippanna, who is bearing the cost from his pocket. “The patients don’t seem to realise the severity of the disease. With the cash incentive, they are now moving to the CCC,” he added.

The cash incentive offer is worth emulating by other people’s representatives in the district, said the residents of Chikkamadinal. However, officials and citizens also have the responsibility to ensure all patients under home isolation get admitted to CCCs, they added, The cash incentive offer by Tippanna helps create awareness about the pandemic in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast, said an official.