Congress demands statue for Devaraja Urs soon

By Express News Service

MYSURU: On the memorial day of former Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs, Congress demanded the speedy execution of a long-pending plea to construct the statue of the leader in Mysuru.

At an event recalling Urs, MLA Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath, former MLA MK Somashekhar and others offered floral respects to the portrait of the former CM. Sait said the government should speed up the proposal to implement the former CM’s statue in the city. He also said that if space is a hindrance to execute the project, the Congress is ready to part with a portion of land at the party headquarters near the railway station in Mysuru, to erect the statue.