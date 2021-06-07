Following Covid norms helps this tiny village keep virus at bay in Karnataka

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Elaneeru, a sleepy little village in Dakshina Kannada that shares a border with Chikkamagaluru, has remained untouched by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Elaneeru is located in Belthangady taluk, and is home to 136 families with a population of a little over 600. The village has not recorded a single Covid-19 case since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to health officials, the village, that comes under Malavantige gram panchayat, achieved this fete as the population has been following all Covid-19 norms and the residents have stepped out of their homes only during emergency.

“There are 632 residents and we have tested over 60 symptomatic patients so far and all have tested negative for Covid-19. Also, 120 of the 135 people above the age of 45 have got vaccinated without any hesitation. Now, we are making arrangements for their second jab,” says Dr Kavya, medical officer, Mundaje primary health centre. Dr Kavya, along with other health staff of the PHC, have been visiting Elaneeru to monitor the health status of the residents.

The distance from Belthangady taluk office via Didupe to the village is 35 km. But the route cannot be accessed during the monsoon. “The alternative route via Karkala-Bajagoli or Charmadi-Samse is 120 km,” says Dr Kavya, who has been working in the PHC for the last two years.

Apart from this, ASHA workers monitor the residents each day to find out whether anyone has fever or other symptoms. The residents remain alert and they inform health workers if any outsider comes to the village. “The returnees are quarantined in their houses and not allowed to step out unless they complete their isolation period,” says an ASHA worker.

For grocery and other essentials, they are dependent on Kalsa, which is about 6 km away. Covid-19 task force members also help the villagers with essentials. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has lauded the health workers, officials and residents for their dedication and directed them to hold vaccination camps in their village itself so that no one in the village gets infected with the virus.