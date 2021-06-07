STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man out on morning walk with pet dog killed in elephant attack in Karnataka

At around 6 am, a lone tusker that is said to have been herded inside a private estate suddenly attacked Rangaswamy who was thrown away

Published: 07th June 2021 04:08 PM

Elephant

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A man who was taking a morning walk alongside his pet dog was killed in an elephant attack at Arvathoklu village in South Kodagu on Monday.

Rangaswamy, 52, a resident of PHS Colony in Arvathoklu, was taking his usual morning walk near his house alongside his pet dog. However, at around 6 am, a lone tusker that is said to have been herded inside a private estate suddenly attacked Rangaswamy who was thrown away. He suffered serious injuries on his chest and leg.

He was immediately taken to Gonikoppal Hospital for first aid treatment and was being shifted to Mangaluru Hospital. Nevertheless, Rangaswamy succumbed to his injuries on the way in Madikeri after suffering a heart attack. His body was taken to Madikeri Hospital for a post mortem. Rangaswamy worked as an electrician.

Meanwhile, a newspaper agent and resident of Gonikoppal Jamuna confirmed that she saw a lone tusker on Ponnampet-Gonikoppal Road during the early morning hours even as she escaped from the route.

Villagers have been speaking out against the forest department for their negligence in controlling the wild elephant menace. “The forest department was alerted by the villagers after a herd of seven elephants were found inside the village premises. They have been herded inside estates for nearly a month now. However, no action was taken by the department despite several complaints,” alleged a villager.          

