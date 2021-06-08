STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2-year-old among 340 fresh Covid deaths in Karnataka

A two-year-old boy from Koppal was among the 340 people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the state on Monday.

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy from Koppal was among the 340 people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the state on Monday. According to sources, the boy suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, fever, breathlessness and was admitted to a designated hospital on May 31. The state’s death toll now stands at 31,920.

The state on Monday reported 11,958 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total to 27,07,481 since the beginning of the pandemic last year. While 81,520 children in the 0-9 age group have got infected, 2,03,526 children between the age group of 10 and 19 have got Covid-19. As far as deaths are concerned, while 60 people in the 0-9 age group have died, the number is 83 in the 10-19 age group.  

