STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri hints at a larger plot behind her removal

Such things happen everywhere and it is quite common. Officers cannot speak about all the incidents that happen.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rohini Dasari IAS

Rohini Sindhuri Dasari (Photo | Rohini Sindhuri IAS Fans Club/ Facebook)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Rohini Sindhuri, former Mysuru deputy commissioner who was shunted out on Saturday after a spat with Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, hinted that there is more to her transfer than meets the eye.

On Monday, talking to The New Indian Express, she in a way alleged that the land mafia was behind her transfer. She said, “People are witness to everything. Such things happen everywhere and it is quite common. Officers cannot speak about all the incidents that happen. My aim was to protect government land and water bodies.”

Sindhuri, who has been posted as commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said, “We took up the initiative to clear encroachments around Ayyajanahundi and Keergalli Lakes. There were some issues with the survey number at Kurubarahalli which went up to the Supreme Court. We defended the case well.” Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said, “Rohini Sindhuri had eight long months to weed out land mafia and act against it. It’s not right for her to comment on it now.”

On her spat with Shilpa, who too has been transferred out of Mysuru, Sindhuri said she felt pity for her. “Her outburst showed desperation and insecurity. One cannot feel their mission is accomplished if an officer gets transferred. The focus should have been on fighting the pandemic,” she added.

“My focus was to improve tourism in the city, but it did not happen because of Covid,” she said. An RTI activist M Gangaraju too said he had demanded the DC to hasten the probe into his complaints about land irregularities involving politicians in Mysuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini Sindhuri Shilpa Nag Mysuru IAS officer
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp