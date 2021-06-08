Ex-Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri hints at a larger plot behind her removal

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Rohini Sindhuri, former Mysuru deputy commissioner who was shunted out on Saturday after a spat with Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, hinted that there is more to her transfer than meets the eye.

On Monday, talking to The New Indian Express, she in a way alleged that the land mafia was behind her transfer. She said, “People are witness to everything. Such things happen everywhere and it is quite common. Officers cannot speak about all the incidents that happen. My aim was to protect government land and water bodies.”

Sindhuri, who has been posted as commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said, “We took up the initiative to clear encroachments around Ayyajanahundi and Keergalli Lakes. There were some issues with the survey number at Kurubarahalli which went up to the Supreme Court. We defended the case well.” Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said, “Rohini Sindhuri had eight long months to weed out land mafia and act against it. It’s not right for her to comment on it now.”

On her spat with Shilpa, who too has been transferred out of Mysuru, Sindhuri said she felt pity for her. “Her outburst showed desperation and insecurity. One cannot feel their mission is accomplished if an officer gets transferred. The focus should have been on fighting the pandemic,” she added.

“My focus was to improve tourism in the city, but it did not happen because of Covid,” she said. An RTI activist M Gangaraju too said he had demanded the DC to hasten the probe into his complaints about land irregularities involving politicians in Mysuru.