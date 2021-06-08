Rural schools want PUC II test marks as final result

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools in rural areas of Karnataka have asked the state government to consider the PUC II mid-term and intermediary tests for evaluation of state board students in addition to the criteria set by the government. This way, more weightage is given to marks obtained at their preuniversity level. The Department of Public Instruction has decided to evaluate students based on their PUC I and SSLC examination marks, deeming it an objective criterion for grading the students.

Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) president Lokesh Talikatte said that opinions from principals and lecturers was gathered and recommendations were made based on the students’ sentiments.The department has decided that only students who are discontent with the grading system can write an examination.

This examination is scheduled to be held on a later date when the pandemic situation is under control, and students will write these papers alongside private candidates and repeaters. RUPSA (Karnataka) has asked the government to give a 30 per cent weightage to SSLC marks, 50 per cent to PUC I marks and 20 per cent to PUC II marks.

Talikatte said that CBSE board students have scored better grades in their Class 10 examination and this will put the state board students at a disadvantage. Reiterating the opinions of members, Talikatte said that schools started physical classes from January to March, at least once a month, a test was held.

CO MED-K TO USE CBSE CLASS 12 TRUNCATED SYLLABUS

Bengaluru: COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has decided to go with the truncated Class 12 CBSE syllabus for its examination this year in addition to the Class 11 syllabus. S Kumar, executive secretary, COMED-K, told TNIE that that was the only change made in the method of holding the examination this year. Just as every year, this year too, 33 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus, and two thirds to Class 12 syllabus. He said that the syllabus for the examination was notified on the website. “We too have removed the topics that the CBSE has excluded,” he added. Considering the situation this year, he said that the annual online examination will be held in more cities. The previous year, the consortium had set up testing centres in 280 cities. This year, this has been increased to 320 cities, he added.