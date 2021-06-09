STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After weeks, new Covid cases below 10k in Karnataka

In good news, 23,449 discharges took the total recoveries to 24,60,165 and the recovery rate increased from 89.99 percent to 90.53 percent.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:43 AM

A health worker collects swab samples from a child at the KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After 56 days, the daily Covid caseload fell below the 10,000 mark in Karnataka. The last time the State witnessed such a figure was on April 13 when 8,778 new cases were reported. On June 8, the cases dipped to 9,808. The positivity rate remained the same as the day before at 8.80 per cent and the total cases rose to 27,17,289.

Though the daily deaths were reduced to 179, this is the same as the highest daily deaths reported in the first wave on September 18, 2020. However, this is still quite a reduction from June 7 when 340 deaths were reported. The mortality rate increased from 1.17 percent to 1.18 percent.In good news, 23,449 discharges took the total recoveries to 24,60,165 and the recovery rate increased from 89.99 percent to 90.53 percent.The daily cases reported from Bengaluru have been falling consistently, although there was an increase observed from Monday when 1,992 cases were recorded to Tuesday when 2,028 cases were reported.

As per the Health Ministry, the five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,842,000), Karnataka (2,707,481), Kerala (2,642,395), Tamil Nadu (2,256,681), and Andhra Pradesh (1,763,211), as of June 7.As per COVID19india.org, the top most affected districts in terms of active cases are Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru and Belagavi. In Bengaluru Urban, 44 deaths took the city’s toll to 15,118. There were 7,664 discharges which took total recoveries to 10,70,062

“In all, 4,130 out of every lakh people in Karnataka have tested positive. For every 100 confirmed cases, eight are currently infected. For every 100 confirmed cases, 91 have recovered. For every 100 confirmed cases, one has unfortunately passed away. In the last one week, 10.4 per cent of samples came back positive. For every lakh people in Karnataka, 46,707 samples were tested,” the website stated.

