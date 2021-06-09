STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance driver arrested for rape bid on Covid-infected woman in Karnataka

In the early hours of Wednesday at around 12.30 AM, Pinto attempted to rape the woman on the premises of the hospital while she was asleep in the covid ward. 

Published: 09th June 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The police on Wednesday took into custody a private ambulance driver in connection with raping a Covid-infected woman.

Identified as Pinto, the accused was responsible for transporting dead bodies from GIMS Hospital. In the early hours of Wednesday at around 12.30 AM, Pinto attempted to rape the woman on the premises of the hospital while she was asleep in the covid ward. 

The woman woke up and raised an alarm when Pinto was removing her urine pipe. Her screams woke up other patients in the ward who tried to catch him, but he had escaped. 

The Bramhapur police, however, managed to catch hold of Pinto and have registered an attempt to rape case against him. Further investigations are on.

