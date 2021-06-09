Ambulance driver arrested for rape bid on Covid-infected woman in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The police on Wednesday took into custody a private ambulance driver in connection with raping a Covid-infected woman.

Identified as Pinto, the accused was responsible for transporting dead bodies from GIMS Hospital. In the early hours of Wednesday at around 12.30 AM, Pinto attempted to rape the woman on the premises of the hospital while she was asleep in the covid ward.

The woman woke up and raised an alarm when Pinto was removing her urine pipe. Her screams woke up other patients in the ward who tried to catch him, but he had escaped.

The Bramhapur police, however, managed to catch hold of Pinto and have registered an attempt to rape case against him. Further investigations are on.