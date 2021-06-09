Mysuru: Villagers shun Covid jab, say will end their lives

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Awareness campaigns notwithstanding, people in rural areas still seem to be wary of taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine hesitancy can be gauged from the fact that villagers of Shivapura in Gundlupet taluk even threatened to commit suicide if the health workers insist that they take the jab.

During a task force meeting in Shivapura Gram Panchayat on Tuesday, an ASHA worker revealed before District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar that it is difficult to work as villagers remain reluctant to take the jab though they have been visiting people with an appeal to get vaccinated and even apprised them of the health benefits. She said the villagers threatened to commit suicide if they forced any more and added that neither the Gram Panchayat president nor members have shown interest in educating the people.

In another incident at Baragi Colony in Gundlupet taluk, the Health Department staff, who were on a door-to-door vaccination drive, were for a rude shock when Muniyappa, a physically disabled person, who was in an inebriated condition, menacingly came out of his house holding a sickle when he was asked to get the jab. Thankfully, Muniyappa’s grandmother intervened and snatched the sickle from his hand.

As the health staff ran in fear, the panchayat officials pulled up Muniyappa. The family members requested the health staff not to file a complaint with the police.Though Muniyappa was briefed about the benefits of vaccination, he quietly walked away.