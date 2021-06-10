STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparations begin for July SSLC exams

The department of primary and secondary education has started preparations for Class 10 SSLC Board examinations, scheduled to be held in the third week of July.

For representational purposes (Representational Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of primary and secondary education has started preparations for Class 10 SSLC Board examinations, scheduled to be held in the third week of July. The number of students enrolled for the examination has increased by 30,000 this year, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S said. He asked department officials to ensure they make the exam a success, and also take up confidence- building measures for students and parents.

The examinations will be held once the Covid-19 situation normalises, said the minister, who plans to visit all districts to oversee preparations. Deputy directors, BEOs and other officials from the 34 educational districts were present for a video conference with the minister, on measures to be taken in the run up to board exams. Teachers have been given the responsibility to inform students about the method of holding the examination. Each paper will weigh 40 marks, and have objective questions where students will have to pick one of four options. Model question papers will be sent to schools via BEO offices this week, and teachers are to train students on answering questions using OMR sheets.

After schools open, four or five students will be called to school and guided on the exam. Kumar said that teachers and department officials in some districts have already begun reaching out to children in various ways, and instilling confidence in them about the examinations, and other districts should follow. Extra precautions will be taken compared to last year, with more exam centres and vaccinated invigilators, and talks are on with the health department to vaccinate the teaching community.

Students have been asked to choose an examination centre close to their place of residence. The state Technical Advisory Committee will provide new protocol, an improvement over the previous year’s norms, which had received the appreciation of the High Court and Supreme Court, said Kumar.

