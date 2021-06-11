STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY launches Direct Benefit Transfer app for fund transfer

Earlier, it was difficult for beneficiaries to check if their Aadhaar was linked to their bank account, as information regarding this was available only on the UIDAI website.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launches the DBT app in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a DBT mobile application that will help transfer funds directly to beneficiaries of various government schemes. All packages announced by the government during the first and second wave of Covid-19 have been paid through this platform. As announced in the budget, schemes which provide financial assistance in the state will be brought under the DBT platform, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The platform will identify the beneficiary through his or her Aadhaar number and use it as the financial address to directly transfer cash to the Aadhaar-linked bank account. As many as 120 schemes have been included in this platform.For the past two years, more than Rs 12,000 crore has been directly credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries, the statement read, adding that this application will bring in transparency and prevent fund misuse.

Earlier, it was difficult for beneficiaries to check if their Aadhaar was linked to their bank account, as information regarding this was available only on the UIDAI website. If a bank account wasn’t linked to Aadhaar, it was not possible for the citizen to avail cash through the State government’s Aadhaar-based payment system.  Most of them also do not have information about which of their bank accounts is linked to Aadhaar, making it difficult to know which account is credited with cash benefit. “With the DBT mobile app, all these issues will be resolved,” the statement added. 

Know the app
The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and registered through e-KYC. The DBT mobile app will also provide scheme-wise information regarding instalments of transferred amount, date of payment, bank account number and UTR number.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Direct Benefit Transfer BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp