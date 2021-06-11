BSY launches Direct Benefit Transfer app for fund transfer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a DBT mobile application that will help transfer funds directly to beneficiaries of various government schemes. All packages announced by the government during the first and second wave of Covid-19 have been paid through this platform. As announced in the budget, schemes which provide financial assistance in the state will be brought under the DBT platform, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The platform will identify the beneficiary through his or her Aadhaar number and use it as the financial address to directly transfer cash to the Aadhaar-linked bank account. As many as 120 schemes have been included in this platform.For the past two years, more than Rs 12,000 crore has been directly credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries, the statement read, adding that this application will bring in transparency and prevent fund misuse.

Earlier, it was difficult for beneficiaries to check if their Aadhaar was linked to their bank account, as information regarding this was available only on the UIDAI website. If a bank account wasn’t linked to Aadhaar, it was not possible for the citizen to avail cash through the State government’s Aadhaar-based payment system. Most of them also do not have information about which of their bank accounts is linked to Aadhaar, making it difficult to know which account is credited with cash benefit. “With the DBT mobile app, all these issues will be resolved,” the statement added.

Know the app

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and registered through e-KYC. The DBT mobile app will also provide scheme-wise information regarding instalments of transferred amount, date of payment, bank account number and UTR number.