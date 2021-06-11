Covid recovery rate crosses 91% in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the daily number of discharges of Covid-19 patients seeing an increase, the state’s recovery rate too has been improving, touching 91.12 per cent on Thursday. The last time it was 91 per cent was during the first wave on October 30, 2020.The recovery rate, however, began declining in March this year with the arrival of the second wave of Covid-19. The state on Thursday reported 15,721 discharges.The recovery rate of Bengaluru Urban too has been improving, touching 90.71 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state reported 11,042 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 27,39,290. The day’s positivity rate too saw a decline--- from 8.79 per cent on Wednesday to 8.78 per cent on Thursday.The mortality rate, however, has remained the same (1.18 per cent) for the last three days. On Thursday, 194 people succumbed to the virus taking the total death toll to 32,485.