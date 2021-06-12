Curbs on travel between districts in Karnataka to continue

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Friday issued guidelines for relaxation of lockdown norms in 19 districts, starting Monday. While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced most of the key relaxations on Thursday after a meeting of ministers and officials, the official guidelines listed out additional relaxations.

Existing restrictions on inter-district passenger travel will continue. Currently, inter-district and inter-state travel is allowed only for pre-scheduled trains and flights or in the case of emergencies and no travel pass is required for it. Movement of goods, however, can continue unhindered.

“Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating the movement of air, rail and road passengers. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets,” the order said.