Dr Siddalingaiah narrated Dalits’ ordeal through his literary works: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said Dr Siddalingaiah narrated the pain of Dalits through his writings and fought for their upliftment. “His services to the state and Kannada language as the Chairman of Kannada Development Board and as a two-time MLC is commendable,” he added. “In his death, we have lost a great writer who strived for the upliftment of the lower classes,” he added.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was shocked by the death of the poet, a former member of Legislative Council and his dear friend Siddalingaiah who led the fight for social equality through his poems. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said Siddalingaiah was a talented poet who won the hearts of people from all sections of the society through his writings and thoughts. “His sense of humour was exemplary,” he added. DyCM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Congress president DK Shivakumar, and many others condoled the death of writer Siddalingaiah.