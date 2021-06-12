STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC raps govt over Roshan Baig’s properties

“We are surprised that the State Government has not taken a decision for two months,” the court said.

Published: 12th June 2021 05:38 AM

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday slammed the State Government over the delay in taking a decision on attaching the properties of former minister R Roshan Baig, who is an accused in the IMA ponzi scam, under the provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDE) Act, even two months after the court passed the order to do so.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj granted the government two weeks’ time to take a decision on the matter. Referring to its earlier order, the court noted that it had directed the State Government on April 4, 2021, to reconsider its decision over attachment of the political leader’s properties, while recording its hesitation to take the decision. However, the government has not complied with the directions. This is a case where a large number of investors have been affected. “We are surprised that the State Government has not taken a decision for two months,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the government submitted a notification dated June 10, 2021, to constitute a special court to try cases registered under the KPIDE Act. The CBI’s counsel informed the court that it has completed investigation in all cases related to the IMA scam, and it is submitting its requisition to the state government shortly, to accord sanction to prosecute IPS officer Ajay Hilori. 

HC asks legal services authority to visit prisons
The High Court on Friday directed the secretaries of the District Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits to prisons in their jurisdiction and check the facilities provided to inmates in visitor galleries. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order during suo motu proceedings and directed the secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to communicate this order to the district cells. They should submit a report to the court through the KSLSA secretary in a month, the High Court said.

