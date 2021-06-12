STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddalingaiah took up cause of the oppressed

Siddalingaiah, who took note of the report, had summoned the office-bearers and highlighted to the government the injustice to the community.

Published: 12th June 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Siddalingaiah

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Noted Dalit poet Prof Siddalingaiah, who had great concern for the oppressed, had drawn the attention of the then government to injustice meted out to Kaniyars, a microscopic community, during his term as a nominated member of the Legislative Council. He had picked a TNIE report to highlight how an error by the local revenue officials had denied the benefits of reservation to the people of the community.

Kanniyar, a community that practices Ayurveda and astrology for generations, were spread across the Kollegal region falling under the former Madras presidency. However, after the reorganisation of states, Kollegal became a part of Mysuru state and the revenue officials recorded them as Kanniyan in a few villages. Those listed as Kaniyar were not eligible for ST reservation whereas relatives who had records with Kanniyan in the caste column enjoyed all benefits. 

Siddalingaiah, who took note of the report, had summoned the office-bearers and highlighted to the government the injustice to the community. He sought that the records be set right to ensure that both Kanniyans and Kaniyars get the same benefits. The then Janata Dal government even recommended to the Centre to consider Kanniyar and Kanniyan as synonymous for ST reservation, but it was turned down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddalingaiah Dalit Kaniyars
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp