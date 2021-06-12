Siddalingaiah took up cause of the oppressed

K Shivakumar By

MYSURU: Noted Dalit poet Prof Siddalingaiah, who had great concern for the oppressed, had drawn the attention of the then government to injustice meted out to Kaniyars, a microscopic community, during his term as a nominated member of the Legislative Council. He had picked a TNIE report to highlight how an error by the local revenue officials had denied the benefits of reservation to the people of the community.

Kanniyar, a community that practices Ayurveda and astrology for generations, were spread across the Kollegal region falling under the former Madras presidency. However, after the reorganisation of states, Kollegal became a part of Mysuru state and the revenue officials recorded them as Kanniyan in a few villages. Those listed as Kaniyar were not eligible for ST reservation whereas relatives who had records with Kanniyan in the caste column enjoyed all benefits.

Siddalingaiah, who took note of the report, had summoned the office-bearers and highlighted to the government the injustice to the community. He sought that the records be set right to ensure that both Kanniyans and Kaniyars get the same benefits. The then Janata Dal government even recommended to the Centre to consider Kanniyar and Kanniyan as synonymous for ST reservation, but it was turned down.