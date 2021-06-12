Thrashed by cops, mentally-challenged man succumbs to injuries in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The mentally challenged man, who was allegedly beaten up by the Virajpet Police, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, IGP Madhukar arrived in Kodagu to inquire into the case.

Roy D’Souza, a mentally challenged epileptic patient, was allegedly assaulted by the cops after the former was found roaming the streets with a knife in his hand. The police claimed that Roy attacked a constable on the main road, which led the police team to take him into custody.

However, Roy was beaten black and blue and handed over to the family after three hours in police custody.

Following this, Roy developed serious health issues and was being treated on a ventilator in Madikeri Hospital. He succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. A complaint against the Virajpet police has been filed by the victim’s brother Robin, who submitted the complaint to SP Kshama Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Virajpet residents supported by Congress members protested in front of the police station even as protestors were barred from entering the station.

Nevertheless, a written complaint was handed over by Congress president Dharmaja Uthappa to Virajpet Dy SP Jaykumar. The residents demanded the suspension of seven police officers including Virajpet PSI Jagadish and warned of massive protests if the victim’s family did not get justice.