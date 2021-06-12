STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Thrashed by cops, mentally-challenged man succumbs to injuries in Karnataka

The police claimed that Roy attacked a constable on the main road, which led the police team to take him into custody. 

Published: 12th June 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Virajpet residents supported by Congress members protest in front of the police station (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The mentally challenged man, who was allegedly beaten up by the Virajpet Police, succumbed to injuries on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, IGP Madhukar arrived in Kodagu to inquire into the case.

Roy D’Souza, a mentally challenged epileptic patient, was allegedly assaulted by the cops after the former was found roaming the streets with a knife in his hand. The police claimed that Roy attacked a constable on the main road, which led the police team to take him into custody. 

However, Roy was beaten black and blue and handed over to the family after three hours in police custody. 

Following this, Roy developed serious health issues and was being treated on a ventilator in Madikeri Hospital. He succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.  A complaint against the Virajpet police has been filed by the victim’s brother Robin, who submitted the complaint to SP Kshama Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Virajpet residents supported by Congress members protested in front of the police station even as protestors were barred from entering the station. 

Nevertheless, a written complaint was handed over by Congress president Dharmaja Uthappa to Virajpet Dy SP Jaykumar. The residents demanded the suspension of seven police officers including Virajpet PSI Jagadish and warned of massive protests if the victim’s family did not get justice.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Police Virajpet Police custodial torture police brutality
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp