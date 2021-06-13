STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert panel to revamp education system, says Suresh Kumar

To ensure quality education to children in the wake of the pandemic, the Education Department has constituted an expert committee to reform the education system.

Published: 13th June 2021

S Suresh Kumar

S Suresh Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure quality education to children in the wake of the pandemic, the Education Department has constituted an expert committee to reform the education system. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that there is a need for holistic thinking to improve the education system and not just focus on classes and examinations.

“The committee will look at all aspects to ensure good learning. It includes access to tech devices in rural areas and continuous assessment of students. The committee consists of experts from NIMHANS, child specialists, doctors and representatives from educational institutions.

They will look at the future of education,” he said. The process has already started and some meetings have also been held, he added. On the government’s decision to hold SSLC examinations, he said there is a need to instil confidence among children and not create panic. He minister said that there is a need to take all precautions and also teach children about it. 

