STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka forest dept urges environment ministry to open wildlife safaris during unlock

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on June 7 had directed all states to close down all tourism activities in tiger reserves after a lioness had died of Covid-19 in a Chennai zoo.

Published: 13th June 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers, Tiger reserve, save tiger, Nagarhole tiger reserve

Three tigers in a playful mood at Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve in Mysuru district of Karnataka. (File photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the unlock period all set to begin from June 12, Karnataka forest department officials are also hopeful that they will be able to open wildlife safaris in the state. The safaris were kept shut not only because of the lockdown but also due to the recent directions issued to all the states by the Environment Ministry and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on June 7 had directed all states to close down all tourism activities in tiger reserves after a lioness died of Covid-19 in Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo. “The latest incident of zoo animals getting infected with Covid-19 has once again indicated the high likelihood of disease transmission from affected human being to captive wild animals. A similar transmission may also take place in tiger reserves. In view of this, until further instructions, all tourism activities will remain closed,” the order said.

However, officials state that this is not required. “While caution is essential and it will be feasible to close down places with high human interference such as zoos, the same may not be applicable in wildlife safaris. So closing down tourism for this purpose is not feasible. We have submitted our request and are still awaiting confirmation from the ministry,” a senior forest department official said, further adding that staffers in Karnataka are better protected as they have been vaccinated and a majority of them are locals who stay away from urban civilisation. 

Going a step ahead, some activists have suggested that for caution, the ministry should instead make it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival at forested properties for stay or safari, so that staffers and wildlife remain safe. Keeping forests close will make these areas more vulnerable to poaching and affect the economy at large, 

Earlier in April 2020 also, the ministry had issued similar orders to shut down tourism in the wake of rising covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka forest department Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change wildlife safaris Karnataka unlock
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp