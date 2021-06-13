STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, a master software to link all Covid portals in Karnataka

High-level meetings are being held on developing this new software. “Work is on to give the state war room the control of all the softwares, portals and apps and link them.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:49 AM

A medic administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a mass vaccination drive by a private hospital at a Convention Hall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The committee constituted by the State Government to look into the integration of all Covid-19 management portals is now working towards creating a master software that will not just link the portals, but also plug the leaks.

High-level meetings are being held on developing this new software. “Work is on to give the state war room the control of all the softwares, portals and apps and link them. At present, the BBMP and state war rooms operate separately. Apart from this, there are other portals too. So, one master programme is being planned … A single, seamless portal and database is being created. The time frame of two months is too less... but work on it has started,” a senior government official said

The official elaborated that merely linking all the softwares and portals--- as the government desires--- will not solve the purpose. A few softwares are obsolete. “We found complaints raised by citizens that their personal data like mobile numbers were shared with private firms. During assessment, we found gaps in software linking as the reason for such issues. They will also be plugged. All details will be merged into one master control base and to access it, permission will be required. So, if any information is used from this domain, it will immediately be tracked,” the official added.

All latest technological interventions are being studied to make the best tool. The panel members are also studying technologies used in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The committee--- formed to iron out such technical issues--- was set up on June 8 and is headed by V Ponnuraj, Covid-19 war room in-charge.The committee has been envisaged with the task of integrating Parihara portal, contact tracing via mobile app, quarantine watch via mobile app and quarantine alert system, containment zones via mobile app, SAST portal, KPME portal, CHBMS and other applications.

K’taka active caseload falls below 2 lakh-mark
BENGALURU: Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the 2-lakh mark (1,91,796 cases) on Saturday with the state reporting 9,785 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 27,57,324. Also, 21,614 people were discharged. Meanwhile, 144 people succumbed to the virus on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,454 fresh cases.

