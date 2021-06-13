STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

This Covid warrior is a beacon of hope for tribals living on Karnataka-Kerala border

A mother of three, she leads her life in a tiny hut in Goluru and is yet to see electrification, but has turned a beacon of light for tribal families.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: She is the first port of call for any health-related queries or demands of the tribal population living on the Karnataka-Kerala border, and a link between the healthcare system and people at the grassroots.

Though Mysuru continues to see a huge spike in coronavirus cases, the efforts of a 32-year-old ASHA worker have kept three tribal hamlets -- Goluru, Balle and Aanemala -- free from Covid-19 since its outbreak.

Meet Susheela from Goluru haadi (hamlet) in DB Kuppe village panchayat of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru. A mother of three, she leads her life in a tiny hut in Goluru and is yet to see electrification, but has turned a beacon of light for tribal families.

She has worked tirelessly since the Covid outbreak, undeterred by her financial background and struggle to live in the woods.

Susheela depends on 1 litre of kerosene which the government gives every month, to light lanterns so her children can study at night, but did not step back when called to the frontline in the war against the pandemic.

Come rain or shine, Susheela walks 15-20km through the woods, encountering wild animals at times, to visit every hut and sensitise people about the virus, screen them and give any medical supplies they need.

This accredited social health activist also hasn’t forgotten her primary duty of checking the immunisation schedule of babies and health of pregnant women.

She also promotes good health practices, and ensures basic sanitation and hygiene. Recently, Susheela stepped out at night to help a woman in labour, and arranged for an autorickshaw to take her to an ambulance.

She walks for about 10km to the house of another ASHA worker in a neighbouring village to charge her cellphone, her link to those in need of critical help. Little wonder, she has turned ‘Amma’ to the people, and fondly called ‘Susheelamma’.

Undeterred

Susheela depends on 1 litre of kerosene which the government gives every month, to light lanterns so her
children can study at night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka-Kerala border Mysuru COVID 19 COVID Warrior ASHA worker Fighting COVID
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp