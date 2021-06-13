This Covid warrior is a beacon of hope for tribals living on Karnataka-Kerala border

K Shivakumar By

MYSURU: She is the first port of call for any health-related queries or demands of the tribal population living on the Karnataka-Kerala border, and a link between the healthcare system and people at the grassroots.

Though Mysuru continues to see a huge spike in coronavirus cases, the efforts of a 32-year-old ASHA worker have kept three tribal hamlets -- Goluru, Balle and Aanemala -- free from Covid-19 since its outbreak.

Meet Susheela from Goluru haadi (hamlet) in DB Kuppe village panchayat of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru. A mother of three, she leads her life in a tiny hut in Goluru and is yet to see electrification, but has turned a beacon of light for tribal families.

She has worked tirelessly since the Covid outbreak, undeterred by her financial background and struggle to live in the woods.

Susheela depends on 1 litre of kerosene which the government gives every month, to light lanterns so her children can study at night, but did not step back when called to the frontline in the war against the pandemic.

Come rain or shine, Susheela walks 15-20km through the woods, encountering wild animals at times, to visit every hut and sensitise people about the virus, screen them and give any medical supplies they need.

This accredited social health activist also hasn’t forgotten her primary duty of checking the immunisation schedule of babies and health of pregnant women.

She also promotes good health practices, and ensures basic sanitation and hygiene. Recently, Susheela stepped out at night to help a woman in labour, and arranged for an autorickshaw to take her to an ambulance.

She walks for about 10km to the house of another ASHA worker in a neighbouring village to charge her cellphone, her link to those in need of critical help. Little wonder, she has turned ‘Amma’ to the people, and fondly called ‘Susheelamma’.

