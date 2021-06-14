STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s in-charge general secretary for Karnataka Arun Singh to meet ministers first

Sources close to the CM said Yediyurappa was hoping for leadership change murmurs to end once for all after Singh’s visit.

Published: 14th June 2021 06:32 AM

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After weeks of political drama over leadership change and power transition in the State, BJP’s in-charge general secretary for Karnataka Arun Singh is scheduled to pay a visit this week. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said Singh, who will arrive on Wednesday, will stay put for two or three days to engage with all stakeholders. 

Sources close to the CM said Yediyurappa was hoping for leadership change murmurs to end once for all after Singh’s visit. Sources suggested that a section of MLAs, office-bearers and cadres are also preparing a list of complaints against the government and Yediyurappa, to be presented before Singh. 

Meanwhile, MLA Arvind Bellad was said to have met BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, expressing concern over fair play when Singh meets the MLAs. The worry, it is said, stems from Singh shooting down talks of change in leadership last week, even before speaking with MLAs and party leaders. Earlier this week, Singh had said there was no question of Yediyurappa resigning from his post, and that he would continue in office for the next two years. 

“Arun Singh will be in Karnataka for two or three days. It is his duty to hold meetings and take stock of the situation. I welcome him and I will be here to cooperate with him,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Singh’s visit comes after the party’s chief whip in the legislative assembly, Sunil Kumar, tweeted, urging the party to provide an internal platform for MLAs to voice concerns, since many were not in support of making public statements. 

