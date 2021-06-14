‘Go Back, Singh’ call on cards

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fresh on the heels of BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh stating that CM BS Yediyurappa will complete his term in office, comes a new twist. Yediyurappa’s detractors are now turning their guns on Arun Singh himself.

When Singh arrives here on Wednesday, he is scheduled to interact with cabinet ministers before he meets legislators. A group comprising MLAs Basanagouda Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and GH Thippareddy, minister CP Yogeshwara, Chief Whip Sunil Kumar and a few others plan to insist that Singh should call for a Legislative Party meet first.

Singh had suggested that he would first meet the ministers and if necessary, call an LP meeting. The group is apprehensive that Singh may not choose to hold the meeting, which would mean an end to their planning, and are even ready to start a ‘Go Back, Arun Singh’ campaign.

They want to ask Singh who had authorised him to tell the media that Yediyurappa would remain CM for two more years, and if so, what is the purpose of his visit.