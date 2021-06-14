Karnataka girl flees home after parents’ Devadasi threat 

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The State Government though claims to have eradicated the Devadasi practice, it continues to cast a long shadow even now. In a stark reminder, a 20-year-old girl recently ran away from home after her parents allegedly threatened to offer her to a temple as a ‘Devadasi’ if she refused to marry her sister’s husband.

The girl, Yallamma (name changed), fled her home in Chinchodi village of Devadurga taluk in Raichur district a few days ago and took shelter at her relative’s house at Surpur town in Yadgir district.

When the parents learnt her whereabouts, they allegedly threatened the relatives too, said Lalsab, Child Development Officer of Surpur taluk.

The Women and Children Welfare Office rescued the girl after being alerted by an advocate and she was handed over to a women rehabilitation centre run by the Adijambava Education Society in Devadurga.

Later, Yallamma filed a complaint with the Jalahalli police, saying that her mother, a rehabilitated Devadasi, threatened to force her into the practice if she refuses to marry her sister’s husband.

The police told The New Indian Express that the parents filed a counter-complaint against the girl, claiming that she wanted to marry a person of her choice and was planning to take money from the house.

They requested the police to hand over the girl to them. As the girl refused to return to her house and sought protection, she was shifted to the Mahila Santwana Kendra in Raichur. Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar said he will order an inquiry by senior police officers.

“The girl will undergo counselling and, if necessary, financial assistance will be given to her for self-employment. If she desires, her marriage will also be solemnised with the person of her choice,” he said.