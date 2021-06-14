Karnataka HC issues notice to SIT, ex-minister Jarkiholi on plea by woman in CD case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on the petition filed by the woman in the CD case, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who is an accused in the case.

The woman alleged that the SIT, under the influence of the accused and to safeguard him, has been projecting her as an accused in a honey trap case registered by him at Sadashivanagar police station, by assassinating her character. This is only to circumvent the investigation of the complaint of rape filed by her much in advance against the accused before Cubbon Park police, she alleged.

She prayed to the court to quash the FIR and further proceedings initiated based on the complaint filed by him.

Hearing the petition filed by the woman, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav issued a notice to them and adjourned the hearing to June 21, 2021.

She alleged that during the preliminary enquiry, the accused had clearly denied being a part of the sex video in the CD and claimed that the video was fake and alleged to have been morphed using his photograph. He had also denied any acquaintance with her and did not made allegations against her. Avoiding an appearance before the SIT for more than two months, he suddenly claimed that the video is genuine and that he had consensual sexual intercourse with her. His statement is in total contravention to his earlier statement, she claimed.

She further alleged the accused made a statement before the SIT in March 2021 with a new story that the petitioner along with others conspired, honey-trapped and extorted money from him using a sex video and filed the complaint. It is only to circumvent the investigation into complaint of rape filed by her, she said. The investigation being carried out by the SIT in the case of the accused is being used as a legal platform to close the case registered by her much before him. This is abuse of the process of law and is liable to be quashed, she prayed to the court while referring to the statement of objections filed by the SIT before the trial court in relation to bail plea, in support of her claims.