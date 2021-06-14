Malnourishment of kids a concern in Kalyana Karnataka ahead of next COVID-19 wave

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In the wake of the possibility of the COVID-19 third wave affecting children, authorities are focusing on four backward districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur have the largest number of moderately underweight and severely underweight children.

Of the total 4,36,516 moderately underweight children in Karnataka (as per a survey conducted by the Women and Child Welfare Department this year), the strength of moderately underweight children in these four districts is 1,20,048.

Raichur district has the highest number of moderately underweight children (41,416, which is the highest in Karnataka), followed by Bidar (28,868), Kalaburagi (28,154) and Yadgir (21,610). Again, Raichur has the highest number of severely underweight children (648), followed by Kalaburagi (632), Yadgir (359) and Bidar (53).

The total strength of children who have registered in anganwadi centres in the four districts is 7,20,705 (Kalaburagi-2,23,241, Raichur-2,21,553, Bidar-1,43,166 and Yadgir-1,32,745) and the total strength of normal children in these districts is 5,93,580 (Kalaburagi-1,94,455, Raichur-1,79,489, Yadgir-1,10,776 and Bidar-1,08,866).

According to official sources, 2,653 children below the age of six in Raichur district and 1,005 children of the same age group in Kalaburagi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second wave. Further, 3,623 children of the 7-18 age group have tested positive for COVID in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi district health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed told The New Indian Express that a meeting of paediatricians of the districts was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna. The heads of paediatrics departments of GIMS Hospital, ESIC Hospital, Basaveshwara Hospital and doctors of private hospitals also participated in it.

"They all have assured cooperation in case the third wave attacks children. Beds for children would be increased in three major hospitals of the city and doctors of private hospitals have been asked to increase beds depending on the need. Five beds would be reserved for children in each taluk hospital," he said.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle, during her visit to Raichur recently, said a high-level meeting of paediatricians would be convened in Bengaluru to discuss the steps to be taken in case the possible COVID third wave affects children below the age of six.